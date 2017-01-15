'Everybody in, nobody out': Portland rally to support Affordable Care Act

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Some Americans feel a growing concern for the future of their healthcare – after both the US House and Senate voted to take the first steps in repealing the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare.

In response, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders encouraged Obamacare supporters to hold rallies across the country.

Portland responded - and in huge numbers – one thousand people on the steps of City Hall.

They’re scared of what will happen if the Affordable Care Act is repealed.

“For us as a family, whether we would have taking on the burden of the cost and gone into a tremendous debt, I don't know,” said Portland resident Linda Bond. “I think it's hard to say what would've happened.”

Bond is talking about a personal story, one that she shared with Representative Chellie Pingree.

She says that because of the Affordable Care Act, her daughter was able to afford the treatment she needed to survive a near death experience with an autoimmune disease.

“I am a veterinarian,” she explained. “And at one point Emma said to me… She asked me if she was a dog, would I put her to sleep?”

Emma survived - and moved on to graduate at the top of her law class and start a successful career.

But that health scare still haunts her mother. “I still have…I think I would describe it as post-traumatic stress syndrome. If ever Emma calls with a certain tone in her voice I can just feel my heart drop,” she said.

Ralliers say they fear being uninsured after the repeal.

Republican supporters of repealing Obamacare say that fear in Maine is unfounded.

“For the truly destitute, you have the hospital charity programs,” said State Representative Heather Sirocki. “Those are a sliding scale. And you also have the traditional health insurance market. There is a marketplace.”

According to Maine Representative Sirocki, repealing Obamacare is the right thing to do.

“If you look at healthcare as a three-legged stool,” she said. “Access, quality, and cost: The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act fails on all three counts…[it] is causing doctors to not become doctors. They are changing their minds and going into other professions.”

Representative Pingree says that even if the repeal does happen - there is one crucial factor missing.

“[Republicans] have never put forward a plan that says 'Here's how we are going to preserve the things people care about, here's how we're going to pay for it, here's how we're going to have it work for the American people.' I'm anxious to hear that,” she said.

Sirocki says she’s confident that there will be a plan in place. She said, “I have every confidence that members of Congress can sit down and craft a responsible way forward that gets us to the sensible center.”

Copyright 2016 WCSH