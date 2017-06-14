Ever wanted to live in a lighthouse? Now you can (kind of)

Photo: estately.com

DURHAM, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- If you've ever visited a lighthouse and wondered what it would be like to live in one, you should probably check out this listing from Estately.

The lighthouse-inspired home is located at 4 Leighton Road in Durham. Decked out with three fireplaces, four bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths, it seems to be the ultimate "Vacationland" home.

Oh yea. There's an observatory on the fourth floor.

Built in 1975, the home sits on two acres of land. There's also a detached garage.

Check out more pics from their photo gallery.

© 2017 WCSH-TV