Evacuations Underway After Vehicle Tests Positive for Explosives at Hanscom Air Force Base

Ctsy NECN

HANSCOM, Mass. (NECN) — Evacuations are underway after a vehicle tested positive for explosives at the gate of Hanscom Air Force Base in Massachusetts.

U.S. Air Force officials said security forces detected a concern during a routine vehicle inspection around 9 a.m., causing the base to take "response actions."

Those actions included the temporary closure of the base's Vandenberg Gate on Route 2A and evacuation of several nearby base facilities. An area around the gate has also been evacuated.

Operations at other parts of the base are continuing.

Massachusetts State Police said they were notified of a "suspicious truck" around 9:45 a.m. that had been stopped by base security at Hanscom's Gate 1. A standard screening of the truck and its cargo revealed indicators of potentially hazardous material. The state police bomb squad has responded and its Air Wing is on scene as well.

The Massachusetts State Fire Marshal's Office said the bomb squad is now assisting with the assessment of two suspicious vehicles.

There are no injuries, and numerous police and fire vehicles are at the scene. Dogs are also being used to search the area.



No further information was immediately available.



Hanscom Air Force Base is located predominantly within Bedford, Massachusetts, with portions extending into the adjoining towns of Concord and Lincoln.

