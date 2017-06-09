Ethics panel to investigate casino proposal funding

Tribal Casino Bill goes before lawmakers (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine's ethics commission has voted to investigate funding behind a proposed casino in York County.

The vote on Friday was unanimous, but lawyers for the backers refused to accept subpoenas for the investigation focusing on the source of $4.3 million in campaign funds.

The referendum campaign's led by Lisa Scott, sister of Shawn Scott, who organized the referendum that led to Hollywood Slots in Bangor.

But the ethics commission staff says the money didn't come from them; instead it came from loans from Tokyo and Las Vegas-based entities.

Shawn Scott pocketed tens of millions of dollars when he sold out rights to a Bangor casino to Penn National Gaming after facing hurdles to obtaining a state license. He was accused of failing to cooperate with a state investigation.

