Entry fee could be raised at Acadia National Park

BAR HARBOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - On Tuesday the U.S. Department of the Interior announced a proposal to increase entry fees to seventeen of the nation's national parks, including Acadia National Park.
The United States Secretary of the Interior, Ryan Zinke, said the increased revenue from the prices will provide more funding for park renovations and restoration.
At Acadia, the proposed plan would charge $70 for a private, non-commercial vehicle, which is up from the current $30 fee. The new plan also includes fees of $50 for a motorcycle, and $30 for an individual person with a bike or by foot for a seven day period. The price increase would take place in 2018 during the park's peak season.
Some businesses in Bar Harbor are nervous what the park's price increase could do to local tourist traffic - where many of the area's visitors come to see Acadia.
"It brings us tourists from all over the world," said Carole Tunison, who has worked at One Off Pub in Bar Harbor for four years. "Everybody that comes in here is on vacation. Not everybody has money. They are always looking for deals and prices."
Friends of Acadia is an organization dedicated to the preservation and restoration of Acadia National Park. President and CEO David MacDonald says that the increased revenue that will help the park will have a positive impact on the surrounding areas, but he is nervous about how much the increase is.
© 2017 WCSH-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs