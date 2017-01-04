Employees fear elimination of tip credit

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Another controversial part of the new minimum wage law is the elimination of the tip credit.

That is the percentage of a salary that a business does not pay because it’s made up by tips from customers.

The law would phase out the tip credit for workers by 2024 -- when the minimum wage would be capped at $12 dollars an hour. Despite an increase in pay, workers fear it could eventually hurt them.

After nearly a decade in business -- things will soon change at Paddy Murphy's in Bangor -- whether employees like it or not.



“We are all very hardworking people,” said Matt Libby, who has been a bartender at Paddy Murphy’s for the last 8 years. “It's something different every night, you're always dealing with a different challenge. I like interacting with different people every night. That aspect is wonderful.”



However, he's not looking forward to the new minimum wage law.



“They're going to eliminate the tip credit which will make it so that restaurants will have to pay bartenders and servers a higher hourly rate,” he said.



Libby currently makes $3.50 an hour. That-plus the tips he receives puts him over Maine's current minimum wage for regular workers -- $7.50 an hour- sometimes even more.



“I work with a lot of people that have gone to college, have degrees and cannot make enough money doing just that,” said Libby. “They'll work a night or two at a bar or restaurant to pick up an extra couple of hundred dollars a week.”

With business owners paying more, Libby fears it will actually hurt his wallet.

“The negative is that tipped employees will get tipped less, it'll cost business owners much more to run businesses and run bars, prices will have to go up,” he said. “It could possibly lead to less customers coming out and businesses closing. We've already had people tell our servers that they think they make $12 an hour.”

Some servers agree the wage hike was needed but not the eventual removal of the tip credit.



“Yes, definitely up the minimum wage, that's great, but leave the tip credit out of it,” said bartender, Jennifer Ghergia. “That's how we make a living and this is what we like to do. And we're here for you.”

