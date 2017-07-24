Emily Cain takes over as Executive Director of EMILY's list

Emily Cain sets sail on a new course. (Photo: WCSH)

Orono, ME (NEWS CENTER) -- Emily Cain has accepted the position as Executive Director of EMILY's List. The national organization recruits, trains and supports pro-choice Democratic women as they run for elected office at all levels.

Cain's political career began when she was elected to the Maine State Legislature in 2004 at the age of 24. She served the maximum four terms, rising to be Minority Leader. After serving a term in the Maine State Senate, she ran for Congress twice in Maine's 2nd District.

She lost to Bruce Poliquin by five and nine percent. The races were recognized as competitive and nationally significant. Record amounts of money poured in from out of state and the campaign was filled with negative advertising.

Cain said she tried to stay above the negativity, but acknowledged that negative campaigning works.

She also was grateful for the early help she received from EMILY's List, "Because of what they stand for, the kind of work they've done and the fact that they could help me put a more successful campaign."

Cain, who is continuing her work on her Ph.D. will commute from her home in Orono to work in Washington, D. C. Her husband, Danny Williams, will continue to work as the Executive Director of the Collins Center for the Arts.

