Pilot 'did all he could' before plane crashed near Joint Base Andrews

CLINTON, MD. (WUSA9) - An F-16C military aircraft crashed near Joint Base Andrews Wednesday morning, according to Prince George's County Fire and EMS.

The pilot of the plane ejected himself safely before the crash in Maryland. During a press conference on Wednesday, officials said the pilot experienced mechanical issues and immediately took action.

Officials say the pilot did everything he could before ejecting himself from the plane. Before ejecting, the pilot moved to a wooded area to ensure the public's safety.

He was flown to the base medical center. Officials say the pilot was treated, released and is now he is with his family.

The pilot was making an attempt to get back to the airport after the malfunction, but officials say he was not able to make it in time.

The pilot's name has not been released at this time.

Within 72 hours, officials say a safety investigation conclusion is expected to determine the cause of the malfunction.

The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. just six miles southwest of the base in Clinton, Md,, officials said. The crash was about 12 miles from Washington, D.C.

A black plume of smoke could be seen near Temple Hill RD and Wood Elves Ct.

According to officials, the aircraft was flying with other D.C. Air National Guard aircraft during a routine training mission.

Only one pilot was on board. After being evaluated, officials said the pilot was in good spirits.

No reports of any other injuries.

Officials said EMS found parts of jet burning behind homes, but the homes were not damaged.

About 20 homes in the immediate area were evacuated and families sheltered at Clinton Grove Elementary School.

Temple Hills Road and Tippett Road at Accokeek Road are closed at this time.

If anyone finds what they believe to be a part of the aircraft, do not touch or move it, call Joint Base Andrews at 240-612-4428 & 4430.

