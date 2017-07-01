Emera Maine customers to pay a little less starting in July

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Customers of the Maine utility Emera Maine will pay less for electricity starting this month.

Emera Maine says a typical residential customer in the Bangor Hydro District will be billed about $2.61 less than previous rates. A typical resident of the Maine Public District will be billed about 81 cents less.

The utility says a typical residential customer uses about 500 kilowatt hours per month. The new rates go into effect on Saturday.

Emera Maine is the second-largest electricity utility in Maine and delivers electricity to more than 158,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

