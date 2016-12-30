Emera crews working to restore power outages

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- According to officials, nearly 10 percent of Maine's population woke up without power on Friday.

Although it has been restored to thousands of customers, there are still many who are waiting for the lights to turn back on.

Crews have been working around the clock-- repairing lines and replacing transformers. Just a few moments ago, officials said they have restored power to two-thirds of customers who woke up without it this morning.

As of right now, there are still 65 hundred people without power.

Crews will continue to work throughout the night and expect the majority of customers will have their power back within the next few hours. However, homes in more remote areas most likely won't see power until the morning.

“If this entire city block was off, we would send a crew over here because we want to get power back on for those three or four hundred customers,” said Bob Potts, communications specialist for Emera Maine. “Then naturally, we are going to wait until tomorrow to get some of those [houses] that are down in Hancock County and the Northern Penobscot County.”

Those who are still without power by 10 pm, are encouraged to stay the night with friends or family. Potts also suggested checking- in with any elderly neighbors.



Copyright 2016 WLBZ