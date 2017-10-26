Ellsworth man arrested and charged with aggravated drug trafficking LSD in the Ellsworth area.

ELLSWORTH, Maine ( NEWS CENTER)-- An Ellsworth man has been charged with aggravated drug trafficking following an investigation into the sale of LSD in the Ellsworth area.

The Maine Drug Enforcement agency says the investigation began earlier this week after agents learned that a Hancock County teenager had been hospitalized recently suspected of overdosing on the drug.

MDEA Commander Peter Arno says, agents searched the home of Russell Scott located on the Bucksport Road in Ellsworth. He says that during the search, agents located 35 doses of suspected LSD, five grams of crack cocaine and nine grams of powder cocaine. He says also seized was $3,700 in cash, suspected to be proceeds from the sale of drugs.

Scott who is 46 was charged with Class “A” Aggravated Trafficking in Schedule W Drugs (LSD) and transported to the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth Arno said. Scott was released after posting $60 cash bail. Arno explained that the charges were aggravated because the alleged sale of the LSD resulted in “serious bodily injury” to the teenager.

No information on the condition of the teen was being released.

MDEA agents were assisted during this investigation by the Ellsworth Police Department.





