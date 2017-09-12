Ellsbury sets record for swatting not hits but catchers

Jacoby Ellsbury of the New York Yankees singles and drives in a run against the Texas Rangers during the second inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas on Sept. 8, 2017 (Photo: Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) - Jacoby Ellsbury set an obscure major league record on his 34th birthday.



He reached base on catcher's interference for the 30th time, topping that mark that had been held by Pete Rose.

Jacoby Ellsbury is tensed and ready to swing in the batters box at Hadlock Field in Portland in 2006. After developing his skills with the Sea Dogs, he played several years for the Red Sox before being traded to the Yankees

Ellsbury nicked the mitt of Tampa Bay catcher Wilson Ramos on a slow curveball from Jake Odorizzi in the fourth inning on Monday night at Citi Field and was awarded first base.



Ellsbury set the season mark with 12 last year and has four this season.

While playing for the Portland Sea Dogs in 2006, Jacoby Ellsbury holds his hand aloft after scoring a run agains the Akron Aeros

Rose, baseball's career hits leader, had 15,890 plate appearances. Ellsbury reached the record in 5,308.

