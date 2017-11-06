ELECTION DAY 2017 | What you need to know before you vote

Election Day is Tuesday, November 7, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) — Mainers will head to the polls Tuesday to vote on four referendum issues along with several local questions.

Polls are open in most cities and towns starting between 6 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. with closing times around 8 p.m.

Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap says the state is expecting a low to moderate turnout with only 20 to 30 percent of voting age Mainers actually hitting the polls.

“Election Day is the ultimate in democracy, when we make the decisions about how our State will be governed,” said Dunlap.

“We have important issues on the ballot this year that could have long-lasting impacts on our State, so it’s important for every citizen to participate.”

Experts say voters should familiarize themselves with referendum questions before casting their ballots.

QUESTION 1 | Citizen's Initiative:

"An Act To Allow Slot Machines of a Casino in York County"

Do you want to allow a certain company to operate table games and/or slot machines in York County, subject to state and local approval, with part of the profits going to the specific programs described in the initiative?

RELATED STORY: Interview with casino developer Shawn Scott

RELATED STORY: Opponents of a York County casino say ads are not clear

QUESTION 2 | Citizen's Initiative:

"An Act To Enhance Access to Affordable Health Care"

Do you want Maine to expand Medicaid to provide healthcare coverage for qualified adults under age 65 with incomes at or below 138% of the federal poverty level, which in 2017 means $16,643 for a single person and $22,412 for a family of two?

RELATED STORY: Medicaid expansion debate about health and money

QUESTION 3 | Bond Issue:

"An Act To Authorize a General Fund Bond Issue To Improve Highways, Bridges and Multimodal Facilities and Upgrade Municipal Culverts"

Do you favor a $105,000,000 bond issue for construction, reconstruction and rehabilitation of highways and bridges and for facilities or equipment related to ports, harbors, marine transportation, freight and passenger railroads, aviation, transit and bicycle and pedestrian trails, to be used to match an estimated $137,000,000 in federal and other funds, and for the upgrade of municipal culverts at stream crossings?

QUESTION 4 | Constitutional Amendment

"RESOLUTION, Proposing an Amendment to the Constitutions of Maine To Reduce Volatility in State Pension Funding Requirements Caused by the Financial Markets"

Do you favor amending the Constitution of Maine to reduce volatility in state pension funding requirements caused by the financial markets by increasing the length of time over which experience losses are amortized from 10 years to 20 years, in line with pension industry standards?

State of Maine Citizens Guide 2017 below:

Sec. of State Matthew Dunlap will be visiting polls Tuesday at the following times and locations:

• 7:30 a.m.: Old Town, Knights of Columbus Hall, 5 Gilman Falls Ave.

• 9:45-10 a.m.: Monmouth, Cumston Hall, 796 Main St.

• 10:15-10:30 a.m.: Sabattus, Town Office, 190 Middle Road

• 11:30 a.m.- 12 noon.: Portland, Merrill Auditorium Rehearsal Hall, 20 Myrtle St.

• 12:45 p.m.-1 p.m..: Lewiston, Memorial Armory, 65 Central Ave.

• 3 p.m.: Augusta, Civic Center, 76 Community Drive

• 5:30 p.m.: Bangor, Cross Insurance Center, 515 Main St.

© 2017 WCSH-TV