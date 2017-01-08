Elderly couple's eviction from Albion home draws LePage's ire

Richard and Leonette Sukeforth, both 80 years old, live in Holden with their daughter Yvette Ingalls after having been evicted from their home in Albion for nonpayment of real estate taxes. Staff photo by David Leaming of Portland Press Herald (Photo: David Leaming of Portland Press Herald)

ALBION, Maine (Portland Press Herald) -- Gov. Paul LePage is so angry that an elderly, disabled couple was evicted from their Albion home that he plans to change the law so it never happens again.

The town of Albion foreclosed on the property of Richard and Leonette Sukeforth, both 80 years old, in December 2015 because of nonpayment of taxes. The rundown camp at 180 Marden Shore Road on Lovejoy Pond was sold by the town for $6,500 and the new owner evicted the couple last week.

