Elderly Canadian man goes missing in Durham, NH

DURHAM, New Hampshire (NEWS CENTER) -- An elderly man who left a friend's house to go to a church service has not been seen or heard from since, according to police.

81-year-old Antony O'Rourke of Quebec was visiting friends in Durham Tuesday, police say. He left around noon to attend church in Durham when he went missing.

O'Rourke is a white male, 5'8" tall and bald. He was last seen wearing green khaki pants and a peach button-up shirt.

He was driving a black Hyundai Sonata with the Quebec license plate: 206GZK.

If you've seen him, you're asked to call the Durham Police Department at 603-868-2324.

