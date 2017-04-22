El Faro mother decorates son's memorial with fishing pole

Courtesy: Deb Roberts

JACKSONVILLE, Florida (NEWS CENTER) --

The mother of one of the El Faro crewmembers visited Jacksonville, Flor. to see the memorial to the 33 men and women who died when the El Faro sank in October 2015.

Deb Roberts, the mother of Michael Holland, lives in Wilton, and recently visited the lighthouse statue at Dames Point in Jacksonville and decorated the bollard dedicated to her son with a fishing pole instead of flowers.

"We knew he'd like that much better than flowers!" Roberts wrote in a Facebook post. "We are so thankful to have this beautiful place to go to and honor Mike and the entire Elfaro33. And to seal the deal on the last day, Robin laid down some rubber with the rental as we left- Mike would be so proud!"

Roberts wrote that they also placed four Maine snowglobes at the bollard of each of the four crewmembers from Maine: her son, Michael Holland of Wilton; the captain, Michael Davidson of Windham; the first mate, Danielle Randolph of Rockland; and Dylan Meklin, of Wilton.

Roberts said she and her husband also attended the Coast Guard change of command and retirement ceremonies.

