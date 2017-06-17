Portland City Council's Housing Committee meets (Photo: Hill, Amanda)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Portland is working to produce affordable housing for average-income residents and workers after the approval of the new Comprehensive Plan.

With guidance from the City Council Housing Committee, City staff and the Planning Board are partnering to create zoning changes that would allow additional workforce housing to take place in commercial corridors and squares.

These changes are in Division 30 of the zoning code. They will allow for "additional density incentives for developments that include certain percentages of units priced for average incomes or below," according to a Portland news release.

The Portland Housing Authority recently completed a plan for more housing development on one of its existing campuses. This initiative was driven by the need to renovate buildings and create additional affordable housing.

The Division 30 changes will further allow for more flexibility on these campus sites as a part of the "Planned Residential Unit Development" process. Under PRUD, each site may propose a redevelopment plan and receive the additional density incentives required to finance investment.

The next Planning Board workshop is scheduled for Thursday, June 22, 2017, at 7 p.m. City Hall. The City Council will consider these items beginning in July.

