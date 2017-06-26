Ed Webster's next chapter involves inspiring children to adventure

When Ed Webster climbed Everest and left behind oxygen and Sherpa help but brought a camera. The images he brought back are breathtaking. (Photo: WCSH)

Harpswell, ME (NEWS CENTER) -- Ed Webster is an adventurer, writer and photographer known for summitting some of the world's tallest peaks.

His seminal work is "Snow in the Kingdom" which captures his years of attempting to climb Everest. He photographed his third attempt for which he was awarded the American Alpine Club Sowles Award for sacrificing his objective and saving the life of one of his fellow climbers.

He lost eight finger tips and three toes in the effort.

He currently lectures on some of the world's great adventurers and does so from the perspective of someone who has been there.

For more information on Ed Webster, just click on the link. He can be contacted at 207-833-5782.

