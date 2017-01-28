Easy tips to help manage your finances in the new yea

A drunk diner i n Colorado accidentally left his waiter more than 1,800 dollars tips in cash. (Photo: Custom)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A new year means new goals and new resolutions, and your money should be a part of that. As we are still in the early stages of 2017, start assessing your finances with a year-end financial inventory.

Have you begun a college fund for your children?

Are you working towards paying off all outstanding debt?

Are you investing?

Have you spent too much and saved too little?

No matter where you are at with your finances, taking a step back to reevaluate and see where you can improve will always be beneficial. Maine credit unions can play a role in helping you improve your financial situation.

Keeping your finances in order is a long-term process. Although not every obstacle is foreseeable, organization from the start will help to make your goals more attainable. No matter what your financial situation is, a new year is the perfect excuse to get your finances in check.

Here are some ideas offered by the Maine Credit Union League, Maine’s credit unions and the Credit Union National Association that you can improve your financial situation in 2017:

1. Start investing. If you are not already, start investing your money instead of just letting it sit in a savings account. While a savings account does earn interest, it is very minimal. When it comes to investing, there are so many options to choose from. Share certificates are a great place to start, they have a low minimum balance requirements and a variety of terms. Look into rewards accounts that can provide lots of benefits, too.

2. Look at your financial institution relationship. Are you getting charged fees for access to your money, for having a checking account, etc.? Nearly all of Maine credit unions offer some kind of free checking account and most require no minimum balance. Evaluate how much having your money somewhere is costing you and, if that amount is not worth it, it’s time to switch.

3. Automate bill pay. If paying bills on time is difficult for you, consider enrolling in autopay this year. Every dollar spent on late fees is a dollar wasted, not to mention late payments can damage your credit score. If you do not think autopay will work for you, you can also set automated reminders in your calendar or sign up for alerts when it you are near your bill due date.

4. Build an emergency fund. Unfortunately, crises are never planned, therefore, people are not always financially prepared when one strikes. This year, start putting away a portion of your paycheck into an emergency savings account. Although it is recommended to save up 12-18 months of income, especially in case unemployment, it is important to remember this type of saving will not happen overnight. But even if you cannot afford to put that much away right now, any sort of savings will build over time and will help during those difficult times.

5. Create a strategic budget. According to Wallet Hub, only 40% of adults have a budget. Review your last few months and where your money went. What reoccurring bills do you have? How much of your income goes towards necessities like groceries, housing, and healthcare? Where did you spend money that you should not have? Creating a budget and adhering to it in the New Year is a great way to stay on track financially. If you do not know where to start, or feel as if you need some assistance in budgeting, consider setting up an appointment with one of our free financial counselors! They can help you create a budget, develop strategies to pay off your debt, and more. Many credit unions have high tech personal finance managers that can help you monitor your finances.

6. Live within your means. One way consumers get themselves into trouble is living outside of their means. If you cannot afford a Caribbean cruise vacation or a new pair of designer shoes, do not bother purchasing them. This is the biggest way that consumers get themselves into trouble. One good example of living within your means is try to only put on your credit card what you can pay off within the next month. A credit card can be a good tool to utilize between paychecks, but do not put more on it than you can pay back.

7. Look into the future. No matter what stage of life you are in, there is probably a big expense that will require some budgeting and planning skills. Whether that be the purchase of your first home, your child’s education, or retirement, be sure to start preparing now. Starting to plan for these items today will help to lessen the burden in the future. Many credit unions have first-time home buyer classes, a number of Cus offer the CU Promise Loan, which is geared to first-time home buyers, etc.

8. Stay in the know. One of the best ways to stay in good financial shape is by learning more about finances. Whether that be through signing up for a financial newsletter, browsing sites like CNN Money or Yahoo Money, or simply keeping current with the news, the more you know about finances the more likely you will be in good shape.

For more information on financial tips and to find a credit union, visit mainecreditunions.org., or mainecul.org.

