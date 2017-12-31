Eastern Trail Alliance reaches $4.1M fundraising goal

SCARBOROUGH, ME - MAY 31: Visitors to the Eastern Trail enjoys the views from the footbridge in Scarborough on Wednesday, May 31, 2017. (Staff photo by Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images) (Photo: Portland Press Herald, Copyright - 2017 Portland Press Herald)

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The Eastern Trail Alliance has reached its $4.1 million fundraising goal to build two bridges to complete 16 miles of uninterrupted trail from downtown Saco to Bug Light Park in South Portland.



Officials say an additional $500,000 donation from the Maine Department of Transportation helped to reach the goal. The money will be used to build two bridges in Scarborough, one over the Nonesuch River and another over Pam Am Railways track.



The Bicycle Coalition of Maine assisted in a fundraising effort that included private, state and local funds. Construction is due to begin this summer.



MDOT Commissioner David Bernhardt called the fundraising "a successful example of how collaboration between a public and private partnership should work."



