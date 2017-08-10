East End without power after crews take down power line

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Construction crews knocked down a power line in the East End Thursday afternoon, knocking out power to more than 3,000 customers.
The power line came down on the corner of Merrill Street and Cumberland Avenue. No injuries were reported.
Many businesses in the East End have gone dark and traffic signals are also down.
This story is developing.
