Early morning heroin bust in Madison

MADISON, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- 20 bags of heroin were confiscated in an early morning bust in Somerset County today. Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster says at around 8AM, the Sheriff’s Office executed a drug search warrant at a residence on Russell Road in Madison.

Lancaster says, Seized during the execution of the search warrant was over 20 bags of heroin, several used bags of heroin, approximately $4,700 in alleged drug proceeds, digital scales, drug related documentation, marijuana and drug-related paraphernalia.

Randell Woods, age 31, was arrested and initially charged with Trafficking in a Scheduled W Drug (heroin), Class B, and Possession of a Scheduled W Drug (heroin), Class C.

Katy Nickerson, age 26, was initially charged with Trafficking in a Scheduled W Drug (heroin), Class B, and Possession of a Scheduled W Drug (heroin), Class C.

After consulting with the Somerset District Attorney’s Office more charges are possible, once the seized heroin is weighed and tested. The initial court dates have been scheduled for May 10, 2017.

This has been an ongoing investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, regarding heroin trafficking in Somerset County.

The Sheriff’s Office Detective Unit, led by Lieutenant Carl Gottardi, and were assisted by uniformed Deputies, the Sheriff’s Office Agent assigned to the MDEA, and a State Police Trooper.

