Early cold, storms raise hopes for a snow sports rebound in Maine

Young snowboarders ride a quad chairlift Tuesday at Shawnee Peak in Bridgton.

Maine’s snow sports industry is hoping that this month’s cold and snowy weather foreshadows the kind of old-fashioned winter that can help it forget the lackluster season last year. “You can hear the relief in everyone’s voice,” said Greg Sweetser, executive director of the Ski Maine Association.

There is snowpack across most of the state and people are excited to get onto the slopes and trails, Sweetser said. A significant storm is expected to drop fresh snow in the mountains and foothills Thursday, in time for families enjoying school vacation week.

