Eager winter surfers pass on first day of largest swell of the season

One surfer attempts the stormy, rough waters brought in by a Nor'Easter in Scarborough at Pine Point Beach. (Photo: WCSH)

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- Winter surfers were excited to hear about a Nor'Easter moving up to the Southern Maine coast after a low pressure system moved it's way around the country from the Pacific Northwest. Tuesday and Wednesday were expected to see the biggest sea swell of the season, bringing with it waves topping 14 feet or higher. This kind of event is a rare occurrence off shore in Maine, so it's no surprise surfers were gearing up to hit the water.

While winter surf enthusiasts knew the weather on Tuesday was going to be significantly rougher than Wednesday and still would have attempted it, most ended up avoiding the sea Tuesday morning when a storm surge pushed too much water too fast onto beaches. The water became too deep where shallow levels are expected, causing waves to break further off shore and making paddling out to sea exhausting for even the most experienced surfers. In Scarborough, Higgins Beach, a popular surf site, was completely washed out an hour before high tide was even scheduled to come in; salt water crashed against the retaining walls, dangerously close to beach side homes.

In the same town, at Pine Point Beach, towering waves swept up the shoreline and into the dunes again and again. A lone surfer, who asked not to be interviewed, attempted to take on the ocean saying he was a teacher and Tuesday was his one chance to surf since classes had been canceled at his school due to the icy weather. But even he said he didn't expect it to be easy.

Charlie Fox, owner of Maine Surfers Union in Portland, and Crystal Ouimette, co-owner of Black Point Surf Shop in Scarborough, both expect Wednesday to see similar wave heights to Tuesday, without the beach washout, and are also% INLINE % hoping the wind continues to stay offshore- the recipe for a perfect day of winter surfing.

