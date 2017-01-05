E. Millinocket woman loses battle to cancer at 43

EAST MILLINOCKET, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Rebecca VanWormer, the woman from the Katahdin Region who had a wish to bring holiday spirit back to the area, died Thursday morning after a long-fought battle with cancer.

She passed away at her home in East Millinocket where she lived with her husband and her mother.

NEWS CENTER first reported about Rebecca or Becky VanWormer last month . The area towns rallied around her to bring decorations, performances and celebrations back to the community.

VanWormer was first diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2012 shortly after marrying her husband.

The cancer came back in her liver and spread throughout her body, even forcing her to use a wheelchair.

Doctors told her there was nothing more they could do in October.

Despite referring to it as her "worst case scenario" she did not let the disease get her down.

She took part in community events, went shopping with her mother and was an outspoken advocate for Death with Dignity in the hopes that she could help others.

Becky enjoyed time with her three dogs, singing and even dreamed of opening a small business in her hometown.

She was 43 years old.

