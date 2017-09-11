Dry weather, sunshine may increase brush fire risk this week

While Irma brings rain and wind to the southeast, Maine is in the middle of a great weather pattern that will last for much of the week.

High pressure will be in control through the middle part of the week, bringing lots of sun and dry air. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with morning lows in the 50s. Some of the warmest spots can reach the mid 80s during the afternoon.

Brush fires were fairly active throughout the summer, particularly in the drought areas of eastern Maine.

Currently, the brush fire risk is low, but that may increase in the coming days with continued dry air and sunshine.

Use caution and follow the guidance of local officials.

© 2017 WCSH-TV