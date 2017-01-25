Drugs in Maine: a growing problem. (File Photo by NEWS CENTER). (Photo: Custom)

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A New York man is in jail in Maine. Busted for allegedly trying to sell thousands of dollars of crack cocaine in the state.

NEWS CENTER found that in just the last year agents arrested more than 30 people from out of state trying to deal drugs in Maine. NEWS CENTER looked at this growing problem.

The bust that happened at the Concord Coach Lines Bangor Transportation Center Monday night is just the latest in a string of drug arrests over the course of a year.

And Commander Peter Arno of the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency said this is part of a much larger problem.

“The profit, you know motivation for these people to come here and sell drugs is so high that you know it really outweighs the risk of being caught...It's a priority with Maine Drug Enforcement it's a number one drug threat that we are currently facing and you know we're trying to do what can to divert sort of all of our available resources” said Commander Arno.

Police say they caught a 21-year-old New York man this week with about 2 ounces of crack cocaine.

That has a street value of about $6,000.

MDEA commander Peter Arno said agents are seeing an influx of out of state drug traffickers, selling mostly opioids in the form of heroin, prescription opioids and crack cocaine.

He said they bring drugs into Maine, and leave with money and guns.

Arno said they are primarily coming from New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts.

"I think the problem is getting worse and when we talk about the problem we're not talking about just the number of people we're arresting we're talking about you know drug overdose deaths and those have been on the steady increase you know over the past several years....The amounts of the drugs that we're seeing are increasing, the frequency of the traffickers coming from out of state are increasing” said Commander Arno.

NEWS CENTER found that since last January agents arrested more than 30 people from those states on drug charges, including 20 people from New York, nine people from Connecticut and four from Massachusetts.

It's a problem that doesn't seem to be going anywhere and it occurs all over the state.

“It’s really the entire state you know I think some of the urban areas specifically Bangor, Portland Lewiston, Augusta that has you know for lack of a better term some of the cover that they like. If you go back through the arrests that we've had over the past three or four years you'll see that you know these arrests are occurring in rural areas so they'll go wherever they can to turn a profit” said Commander Arno

In response to possibly another methadone clinic coming to Bangor Commander Arno said he will leave that decision up to city leaders, the state and medical professionals while he concentrates on the enforcement aspect.

But he did say “dispensing methadone, you can open up a methadone clinic on every street corner, it will do nothing, to sort of prevent this continued onslaught of out of state traffickers coming to the state of Maine. Unless we can somehow prevent people from even going down that road you know there’s not, methadone isn't providing any relief from the amount of traffickers we're seeing “said Commander Arno.

Copyright 2016 WCSH