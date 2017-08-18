Drivers walk away from Westbrook wreck involving FedEx truck, SUV

(Photo: Courtney Wedge‎)

WESTBROOK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A FedEx truck was involved in a T-bone wreck Friday afternoon in Westbrook.

Fortunately, both drivers walked away and just one suffered minor injuries.

Westbrook police said the FedEx truck failed to yield to traffic while turning onto County Road from Ledgeview Drive and was struck broadside by an SUV.

Both vehicles sustained major damage in the crash, which happened around 1 p.m.

NEWS CENTER viewer Courtney Wedge, who witnessed the crash scene, said in a post on our Facebook page that "random citizens immediately started helping both the FedEx driver and the lady in the SUV."

"Westbrook Fire and Rescue were there within 5 minutes," Wedge wrote. "It was incredible to see everyone work together like that."

The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said. The FedEx driver was checked out on scene by rescue personnel and was not transported to the hospital.

