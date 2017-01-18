Driver walks away from car pinned underneath tanker on Rte. 101

(Photo: N.H. State Police)

HAMPTON, N.H. (NEWS CENTER) — A man from New Hampshire remarkably walked away from a serious crash Wednesday afternoon involving his car and a tractor-tanker.

The driver of the car, 34-year-old Daniel Decoteau, was traveling in the left lane of Route 101 eastbound when he lost control of his Honda Civic and slid into the tanker, according to New Hampshire State Police.

The tanker, traveling in the right lane, was being driven by 53-year-old Aquiles Martinez of Somerville, Massachusetts.

Upon impact, which occurred near exit 12, state police said both vehicles then slid into the concrete jersey barriers on the left side of the roadway.

Decoteau, who lives in Milford, New Hampshire, was able to climb out of his vehicle through the passenger window, then underneath the tanker.

State police said Martinez suffered minor injuries and was transported to the Exeter Hospital for treatment.

Though the crash is still under investigation, state police said it appears that excessive speed for the existing weather conditions may have been a contributing factor. No charges were immediately filled.

There were no passengers in either the car or tanker and no other vehicles were involved. The tanker was empty at the time and is used to transport non-hazardous materials.

Route 101 was closed for 1 hour and 15 minutes.

Copyright 2016 WCSH