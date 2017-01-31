Driver summonsed for Amtrak downeaster crash

A car and train collide at the railroad crossing at the intersection of Brighton Ave. and St. John St. in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A father is being summonsed for a crash at a railroad crossing Friday involving his two children.

Police say 56-year-old Derso Mekonen was summonsed for driving to endanger, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and failure to obey a railroad safety device. His court date is March 09, 2017. He is the father of the children that were in his vehicle at the time of the accident.

Witnesses to the crash told police that Mekonen wove around traffic and safety barriers before colliding with the train.

The crash shut down the intersection of Brighton Ave. and St. John St. during the height of the morning commute on Friday. It also brought the Amtrak Downeaster Train 682 to a stop.

Mekonen was taken to Maine Medical Center with injuries described by police as non-life-threatening. Also in the car were his two children, ages 5 and 9, who walked away unhurt. The children were released to their mother. No injuries were reported by any of the train passengers.

By the time the scene was cleared and traffic was moving, the train was 40 minutes behind schedule.

