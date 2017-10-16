Driver in fatal crash was distracted by child

Kayla East of Addison is charged with driving to endanger and operating after suspension (Photo: Washington County Jail)

ADDISON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A moment of distraction to deal with a child may have been the difference between life and death in a car crash in Addison.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said 23-year-old Kayla East of Addison made that mistake as she was driving her pickup truck along East Side Road on Friday around 5 p.m. As her child drew her attention, police said East crossed the center line of the road and hit two pedestrians from behind.

Police identified the two victims as 42-year-old Trissa Donovan of Harrington and 37-year-old Mandy Kane of Addison. Both were taken to Downeast Community Hospital. Donovan died there of her injuries. But police said the injuries to Kane were not life threatening.

East was locked up at Washington County Jail on charges of driving to endanger and operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

© 2017 WCSH-TV