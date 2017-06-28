Driver in deadly Mount Vernon crash told police he was 'most sober' in car

Tyler Goucher (Photo: Kennebec County Jail)

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A Maine man accused of drunken driving in a crash that killed one of his passengers told police he was driving because, among the people in the car, he was the "most sober."



Police say the driver, 21-year-old Tyler Goucher of Wayne, and two passengers were thrown from the vehicle in the May 12 crash in Mount Vernon. Nineteen-year-old Ethan Russell was killed. Goucher and another man were seriously hurt.



The Kennebec Journal reports that Goucher told police he was speeding to catch up with friends in a different car.



Goucher's blood alcohol was measured at more than 0.20 percent, well above the 0.08 limit for driving. An 18-pack of beer was found at the scene.



Goucher, who's free on bail, couldn't be reached for comment.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press