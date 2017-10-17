Driver dies in rear-end collision with tractor-trailer in Auburn

(Photo: File via NECN)

AUBURN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Auburn Police Department is investigating a fatal car crash that happened shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Auburn Police Deputy Chief Jason Moen said a Honda Civic traveling northbound on Washington Street struck the rear end of a tractor-trailer truck that was turning left into Ness Oil.

Deputy Chief Moen said the driver of the Honda was killed instantly and the passenger was transported to Central Maine Medical Center with minor injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer wasn't injured.

Further details were withheld, pending notification of family.

This story will be updated when new information becomes available.

