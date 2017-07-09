Drifting kayak triggers Coast Guard search

Empty orange kayak found in Casco Bay Sunday evening.

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- An overnight search stretched into Monday morning after an empty kayak way found drifting on Portland Harbor.

The kayak sighting in the area of Fort Gorges was called in to the U.S. Coast Guard around 8:40 p.m. on Sunday. Once they had a chance to examine the kayak, Guard members determined it was a Pelican brand watercraft, orange in color, about 10 feet long and able to seat one person. A watch and cell phone were found on board, but the phone was broken preventing Guard members from tracking the owner.

Even though it hadn't received any reports of a missing or overdue boater, the Coast Guard said it doesn't take any chances when the possibility is raised. A Coast Guard vessel has been searching the waters in the area where the kayak was found since its discovery. Aircraft from the station in Cape Cod have aided in the search. Additional assistance has been provided by the Maine Marine Patrol, Portland Police and Fire Departments, as well as private boaters.

