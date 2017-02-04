Dozens take the 'Polar Plunge' to raise money for Camp Sunshine

Alejandro Mercado jumps in the ocean Saturday as part of the 'Polar Plunge' to raise money for Camp Sunshine.

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --

More than 100 people jumped in the Atlantic Ocean Saturday at the East End Beach in Portland as a fundraiser for Camp Sunshine.

Camp Sunshine is a camp for kids fighting a terminal illness. The dozens of people who jumped in helped the camp reach its fundraising goal of $15,000 which will help send six families from all over the world to Camp Sunshine.

This is the tenth year the camp has held the fundraiser.

"The support system is unrivaled," said Kayley Walker, communication and event coordinator for Camp Sunshine. "For the short amount of time and you're feeling that little bit of pain, it's nothing in comparison to what these children and their families go through."

Copyright 2017 WCSH