Jordan's Snack Bar to close

ELLSWORTH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- For more than three decades, a trip to Jordan's Snack Stand in Ellsworth has been a rite of Spring.The Jordan family served up scoops of ice cream, hot plates of fried clams, and friendly smiles. But It was hard for the family to serve up those smiles when dealing with the death of a loved one. So the Jordan family has decided to close the stand indefinitely.

In a press release that was sent out to the media, the family writes, “It is with a heavy heart and much sadness that we let this wonderful community know that Jordan’s Snack Bar will not be re-opening for business.”

”Our love for this business of 35 years has been tested over the last seven years. Now, with the loss of another loved one, it has become too much to carry on with the quality and love that we have always tried to serve and give to our customers.” the release states.

In April the family posted on their Facebook page that they wanted to extend their deepest thanks to all of those who have helped them through the difficult time following the unexpected death of their family member 22-year-old Andrew Jordan.

”We now need time to heal our hearts and decide how to move forward.” the family said.

Some people said on their Facebook page that when Jordan’s opened back up every year after being closed for the winter they knew that spring had arrived.

"Jordan's is an institution and there was always a crowd there from 11 o'clock to whenever we closed," explained Dah Rhodes. Rhodes worked next door with his dog Casey at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore. He and Casey enjoyed sneaking away for an afternoon ice cream like so many others. His co-worker Joan Parkinson did Too. Both had nothing but kind words for the Jordan family.

"Hard to get any better than that they're friendly people, hard workers," explained Parkinson.

Gary Mcfarland, who owns a custom auto parts store down the road always brought a Model A Ford passed down from his father to Jordan's for their weekly "Cruise In" classic car show on Wednesday nights.

"It's like the unofficial start of spring," McFarland said.

He has fond memories of those shows as well as of the Jordan Family. He says even though his wife's family had a competing ice cream business they'd work together, sometimes even sharing flavors if one had run out.

"That was true of the Jordan family very much so community-minded and somebody needed something they were there for them," he said.

Micki Sumpter got to know the Jordans when she headed the Ellsworth Chamber of Commerce between 1997 and 2013 thinks the community will understand the family's need to have some time and space.

"It's time for us to listen to them they need to time they need time as a group to be together, love each other, so they can come back stronger," Sumpter said.

If the Jordan's do decide to do that, one thing seems certain, there's a community behind them.

© 2017 WLBZ-TV