Down East apologizes after Lobster Festival fallout

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Down East Magazine is apologizing after complaints poured in about it's first Lobster Roll Festival. The event was held on Saturday at Thompson's Point in Portland.

Those who went say they were frustrated by the long lines to get in and the long waits to get food and drinks.

Just a couple hours after the doors opened, a severe thunderstorm rolled though and destroyed several tents and displays. The damage was so bad that organizers say it was impossible to re-open the grounds.

Bad weather aside, Down East Magazine officials say they are sorry about all the issues at the newly created festival.

They say the biggest problem they ran into was the unexpected popularity of the event, and handling the huge crowd that turned out.