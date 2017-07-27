Dover, N.H., police seek suspect who caused damage to parking garage

(Photo: Dover NH Police)

DOVER, N.H. (NEWS CENTER) — Police in Dover, New Hampshire, are asking the public for assistance in identifying the suspect of a criminal mischief investigation.

Dover police said the suspect broke a window in the elevator vestibule on the top floor of the city's parking garage at about 3:30 a.m. Thursday, as well as caused other damage.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspect at the 38 Chestnut Street garage, police said, and images and video of the person were released.

(Photo: Dover NH Police)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dover Police Department at 603-742-4646. Those wishing to remain anonymous can provide information by calling 603-749-6000 or visiting www.dovernhcrimeline.org.

