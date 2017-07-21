Don McLean pays $3,660 fine to end domestic violence case

'American Pie' songwriter Don McLean talks with 207's Rob Caldwell about his career. (Photo: 207)

ROCKLAND, Maine - Singer-songwriter Don McLean of "American Pie" fame paid a $3,660 fine Thursday to end a 2016 domestic violence case involving his former wife at their home in Camden.

McLean was convicted of domestic violence criminal threatening, criminal restraint, and criminal mischief against his former wife, Patrisha McLean, in Knox County Court on July 20, 2016. charges of domestic violence assault, domestic violence terrorizing, and obstructing report of a crime were dismissed Thursday as part of the plea agreement reached a year ago.

