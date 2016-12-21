Domestic violence suspect wanted in Sabattus

SABATTUS, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- An active search for an alleged domestic violence suspect is underway after an hours-long standoff Wednesday showed no signs of him, police say.

34-year-old Scott Albert of Sabattus is considered armed and dangerous. Police say he's wanted for domestic violence assault, domestic violence reckless conduct and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Albert is a white male, 5'5" and weighs 155 lbs. He has brown eyes and brown hair. If you locate Albert, police say to call them instead of approaching him.

According to the Sabattus Police Department, they received a call just before 10 a.m. Wednesday for a domestic assault on Kristy Lane.

The victim was able to leave the home and call police. They say she claimed Albert assaulted her Tuesday night and into the morning hours.

Police say they responded to the home when they received information that Albert was armed with a handgun and had access to many other firearms.

They were unable to make contact with Albert after several phone calls. Maine State Police Tactical Team and Crisis Negotiator were both called in to assist at the scene.

State police later entered the home and found that Albert was not inside after a thorough search.

Officials are advising the public to lock all doors and report any suspicious activity. And if you know of the whereabouts of Scott Albert, do not approach him, but report it to the Sabattus Police Department at 375-6952.

