Domestic violence suspect turns himself in

(Photo: Scott Albert)

SABATTUS, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A domestic violence suspect wanted from an incident Wednesday morning has turned himself in.

Police say 34-year-old Scott Albert turned himself in just after 7 a.m. Thursday morning at the Androscoggin County Jail. He was taken into custody.

Albert is charged with domestic violence assault, domestic violence reckless conduct and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

The Sabattus Police Department is continuing this investigation and are currently in the process of interviewing Albert.

An active search for Albert was underway after an hours-long standoff Wednesday showed no signs of him, police say. Albert was considered armed and dangerous. According to the Sabattus Police Department, they received a call just before 10 a.m. Wednesday for a domestic assault on Kristy Lane. The victim was able to leave the home and call police. They say she claimed Albert assaulted her Tuesday night and into the morning hours. Police say they responded to the home when they received information that Albert was armed with a handgun and had access to many other firearms. They were unable to make contact with Albert after several phone calls. Maine State Police Tactical Team and Crisis Negotiator were both called in to assist at the scene. State police later entered the home and found that Albert was not inside after a thorough search.

