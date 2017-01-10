WCSH
Close
Weather Alert Winter Weather Advisory
Close

Dogs Destined for Dinner Table Get New Lives in U.S.

NBC , WCSH 10:59 AM. EST January 10, 2017

CLICK HERE FOR VIDEO

Dogs Destined for Dinner Table Get New Lives in U.S.
Animal rights activists plan to rehome all 200 dogs bred for food on this South Korean farm.

NBC


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories