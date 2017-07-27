Dog in Lyman administered Narcan after ingesting medication

LYMAN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A dog in Lyman was given Narcan by a York County Sheriff's sergeant after "inadvertently" ingesting oxycodone.
York County Sherriff William King said a woman flagged down Sgt. David Chauvette Thursday morning, fearful her dog Addie had "overdosed" on oxycodone.
She told police her three-year-old yellow lab had unexpectedly gotten into the legally prescribed medication and the owner was very fearful she would become sick and overdose.
She said Addie seemed a bit drowsy, and that an attempt to contact a local veterinarian failed.
Sheriff King said the sergeant administered Narcan to the dog and Addie seemed to "perk up a little" afterward.
The owner told authorities Thursday night Addie seems fine. She told them she feels grateful the sheriff's office sergeant was carrying the life-saving drug.
