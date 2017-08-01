Dog dies in fire after waking family, alerting them to flames

Fire in Naples destroyes mobile home.

NAPLES, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Fire officials are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a mobile home in Naples Monday morning and burned at least one man.

Fire officials say one child and three adults were in the home when a fire broke out.

Officials say a pet dog started barking when the fire broke out and that his bark woke them. Unfortunately the dog and at least one other pet did not make it out of the home alive.

A 31-year-old man is being treated at Maine Medical Center for burns.

This story will be updated

© 2017 WCSH-TV