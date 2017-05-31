Does marijuana cause schizophrenia?

(Photo: Getty Images)

(NEWS CENTER) -- Scientists are trying to determine a link between cannabis use and severe mental illness, including schizophrenia. A clear relationship between the two has not been confirmed but current studies reveal a possible link.

Legalizing marijuana has been a debated topic for the last few years, creating a huge divide in opinion across the nation. 28 states have legalized medical marijuana including Washington, D.C. and eight states have legalized marijuana for recreational use.

NBC News reports, Marijuana Users Risk Schizophrenia, But the Drug Helps Pain "22.2 million Americans age 12 and older said they had used cannabis in the past month. Ninety percent say they use it recreationally."

A team hand-picked by the National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine came up with 100 conclusions about marijuana. Here is a few benefits and risks associated with chronic use, NBC News reports.

BENEFITS:

"There is conclusive or substantial evidence that cannabis or cannabinoids are effective for the treatment of chronic pain in adults," the team, led by Marie McCormick of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, wrote.

"There is moderate evidence that cannabis or cannabinoids are effective for improving short-term sleep outcomes in individuals with sleep disturbance associated with obstructive sleep apnea syndrome, fibromyalgia, chronic pain and multiple sclerosis."

RISKS:

"Studies show cannabis use is likely to increase the risk of developing schizophrenia, other psychoses, and social anxiety disorders. It can also raise the risk of depression, studies have found."

"Heavy marijuana users are more likely to report thoughts of suicide and heavy use of the drug can worsen symptoms of bipolar disease."

Another study reported by the Daily Mail, Marijuana DOES cause schizophrenia and triggers heart attacks, experts say in landmark study that slams most of the drug's medical benefits as 'unproven' said more studies and evidence is needed to learn more about marijuana's benefits and risks: "Current lack of scientific information 'poses a public health risk." The report added, "while the federal government has approved some research, scientists have to jump through bureaucratic hoops that some find daunting," the report said.

Both reports agree that more research is needed. The committee appointed by the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine concluded their report by saying they can "debunk some beliefs and raise a few warnings, but more study is needed," NBC reports.

© 2017 WCSH-TV