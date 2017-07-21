Doctors use Google Glass to reconnect with patients

BANGOR, Maine - Imagine going for a doctor's visit with someone else watching. Some doctors in Maine are using new technology that allows that. They say it improves the patient experience.

Dr. Michelle Toder at the Easter Maine Medical Center uses a new device on her glasses that she said has changed her job. "The ability to have a relationship with my patient has been put back in my workplace," she explained.

The device is called the Google Glass, and allows Toder to reconnect with her patients. "I can look at you and we're having a real conversation that's not interrupted by needing to document in the electronic record," Toder said.

The doctors put on the Google Glass, and the camera captures the entire visit. The new technology allows a scribe, located all over the world, to remotely record what is happening. The scribe can even send messages to the doctor.

In 2017, there have been 70 large technology breaches impacting more than 17 million patients across the country. One of those breaches hit in Maine. Over the last five years, there have been two in the state.

"One of the things that we were very very careful about is to ensure that the information is secure," said Dr. Michael Ross, who is leading the project's implementation at Easter Maine Medical Center. He said they've done everything to ensure patient security, and most have welcomed the new technology.

Right now, the project is just a trial. With overwhelming patient support, they hope the trial will be with providers across the state.

