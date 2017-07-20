Dive teams searching Presumpscot River for missing man, state police confirm

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

WESTBROOK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — State police confirmed Thursday they had been searching the Presumpscot River in Westbrook for a missing man from Portland, last heard from more than a month ago.

Sebastian Kelley was last seen June 17 around Gilman Street in Portland. Family and friends of Kelley earlier this week said their hope of finding him was slowly fading.

Divers spent three hours Thursday morning searching but found nothing. They also made attempts to search the river over the weekend.

