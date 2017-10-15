PORTLAND, Maine -- (NEWS CENTER) Did Al Michaels make a cringe-worthy Harvey Weinstein joke on 'Sunday night football'?
When talking about the 0-5 New York Giants loss to the Denver Broncos...Longtime NBC Broadcaster Al Michaels t.hought it was appropriate to make a joke comparing the team to Harvey Weinstein. "Let's face it, the Giants are coming off a worse week than Harvey Weinstein," Michaels said.
Many of you took to Twitter to express how you felt about Al Michael's comment.
Yahoo Sports tweeted: "Al Michaels made a cringe-worthy Harvey Weinstein joke on 'Sunday night football'."
Someone replied: "Cringe-worthy?? He compared someone who's having a catastrophic week for a team that had a catastrophic week. no cringe."
Another person tweeted: "Not a good moment for Al."
While others posted: "It's a joke lighten up."
Al Michael did issue an apology after he made that comment.
