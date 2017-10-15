Al Michaels walks onto the field prior to an NFL football game between the Oakland Raiders and Washington Redskins, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally) ORG XMIT: OTK113 (Photo: Mark Tenally)

PORTLAND, Maine -- (NEWS CENTER) Did Al Michaels make a cringe-worthy Harvey Weinstein joke on 'Sunday night football'?

When talking about the 0-5 New York Giants loss to the Denver Broncos...Longtime NBC Broadcaster Al Michaels t.hought it was appropriate to make a joke comparing the team to Harvey Weinstein. "Let's face it, the Giants are coming off a worse week than Harvey Weinstein," Michaels said.

Many of you took to Twitter to express how you felt about Al Michael's comment.

Yahoo Sports tweeted: "Al Michaels made a cringe-worthy Harvey Weinstein joke on 'Sunday night football'."

Someone replied: "Cringe-worthy?? He compared someone who's having a catastrophic week for a team that had a catastrophic week. no cringe."

Another person tweeted: "Not a good moment for Al."

While others posted: "It's a joke lighten up."

Al Michael did issue an apology after he made that comment.

