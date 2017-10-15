WCSH
Did Al Michaels Harvey Weinstein joke go too far?

Elle Ousfar, WCSH 2:03 AM. EDT October 16, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine -- (NEWS CENTER) Did Al Michaels make a cringe-worthy Harvey Weinstein joke on 'Sunday night football'?
When talking about the 0-5 New York Giants loss to the Denver Broncos...Longtime NBC Broadcaster Al Michaels t.hought it was appropriate to make a joke comparing the team to Harvey Weinstein. "Let's face it, the Giants are coming off a worse week than Harvey Weinstein," Michaels said.
Many of you took to Twitter to express how you felt about Al Michael's comment.

Yahoo Sports tweeted: "Al Michaels made a cringe-worthy Harvey Weinstein joke on 'Sunday night football'."

Someone replied: "Cringe-worthy??  He compared someone who's having a catastrophic week for a team that had a catastrophic week.  no cringe."
Another person tweeted: "Not a good moment for Al." 
While others posted:  "It's a joke lighten up."
Al Michael did issue an apology after he made that comment.

 

 

 

