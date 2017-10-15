Did Al Michaels Harvey Weinstein joke go too far?

Al Michaels walks onto the field prior to an NFL football game between the Oakland Raiders and Washington Redskins, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally) ORG XMIT: OTK113 (Photo: Mark Tenally)

PORTLAND, Maine -- (NEWS CENTER) Did Al Michaels make a cringe-worthy Harvey Weinstein joke on 'Sunday night football'?

When talking about the 0-5 New York Giants loss to the Denver Broncos...Longtime NBC Broadcaster Al Michaels t.hought it was appropriate to make a joke comparing the team to Harvey Weinstein. "Let's face it, the Giants are coming off a worse week than Harvey Weinstein," Michaels said.

This comes on the heels of actress Alyssa Milano getting thousands of responses on Twitter to her request that people reply to her on the social network with "me too" if they have been sexually harassed or assaulted by Weinstein.

Many of you took to Twitter to express how you felt about Al Michael's comment.

Yahoo Sports tweeted: "Al Michaels made a cringe-worthy Harvey Weinstein joke on 'Sunday night football'."

Someone replied: "Cringe-worthy?? He compared someone who's having a catastrophic week for a team that had a catastrophic week. no cringe."

Another person tweeted: "Not a good moment for Al."

While others posted: "It's a joke lighten up."

Al Michael did issue an apology after he made that comment.

© 2017 WCSH-TV