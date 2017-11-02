DHHS: Food stamp recipients may qualify for replacement food after power outages

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The Department of Health & Human Services announced Thursday that food stamp recipients are eligible for food replacement lost during this week's weather-related power outages.

Following procedures in federal and state law, DHHS said those who are part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) may be able to get help with food lost following this week's windstorm.

DHHS said recipients can get a supplemental benefit equal to the amount of their loss but not more than their monthly benefit.

To do so, applicants will have to follow the established guidelines and processes in place to receive replacement benefits.

“In times like these, it is important that we come together to help our neighbors," said DHHS Commissioner Ricker Hamilton. "This is the true purpose of these programs — to provide assistance to the truly needy, especially in these kinds of emergency situations."

You can call the Office for Family Independence at 1-855-797-4357 to request a form be sent to you, or come into a regional office.

